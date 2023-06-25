Antoine Griezmann linked with move to Al-Nassr

Foot Mercato claims that Al-Nassr are planning to submit an offer for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

The Saudi giants are hoping to lure the France international with assurances they'll pay his release clause.

It is believed that the 32-year-old can leave the Spanish capital for €25 million.

Playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr might attract the Frenchman to accept the move.

Griezmann had an excellent season with Atletico Madrid, as he scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists.

The Saudi Pro League is doing its best to bring in the best footballer from around the world in a push to elevate the level of the competition.