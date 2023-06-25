  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Antoine Griezmann linked with move to Al-Nassr

Antoine Griezmann linked with move to Al-Nassr

Published June 25th, 2023 - 11:19 GMT
France's forward Antoine Griezmann attends a training session at the Algarve stadium, in Faro on June 15, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match against Gibraltar. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
France's forward Antoine Griezmann attends a training session at the Algarve stadium, in Faro on June 15, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match against Gibraltar. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Foot Mercato claims that Al-Nassr are planning to submit an offer for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

The Saudi giants are hoping to lure the France international with assurances they'll pay his release clause.

It is believed that the 32-year-old can leave the Spanish capital for €25 million.

Playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr might attract the Frenchman to accept the move.

Griezmann had an excellent season with Atletico Madrid, as he scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists.

The Saudi Pro League is doing its best to bring in the best footballer from around the world in a push to elevate the level of the competition.

Tags:Al-NassrCristiano RonaldoAntoine GriezmannAteltico Madrid

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...