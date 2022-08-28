Antony Close to Joining Manchester United for £85m

Manchester United are close to sealing the signing of Antony from Ajax for £85m (€100m), according to Sky Sports.

Talks between the two clubs have now progressed and an agreement could be reached within the next 24 hours.

Antony was left out of the Ajax squad for the second successive week on Sunday as Alfred Schreuder's side lined up against Utrecht.

Martial set to extend stay at Manchester United

United are all set to offer Anthony Martial a contract extension soon, according to Football365.

The French forward, who was sent on loan to Sevilla in January this year, displayed impressive performances under Erik ten Hag during the pre-season which convinced the club to extend his stay.