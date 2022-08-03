Antony Keen on Manchester United Move

  1. Home
Published August 3rd, 2022 - 10:39 GMT
Brazil's Antony celebrate after scoring against Paraguay during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on February 1, 2022. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP)
Ajax winger Antony is still hoping to seal a move to Manchester United this summer, according to a report by the MailOnline.

The Dutch club have dramatically increased their demands for the 22-year-old from £68 million to £84m, which will surely complicate matters.

Ajax plan to keep the Brazil international and are keen to send a message that he is 'non-transferable'.

United boss Erik ten Hag is pushing to make the deal happen as soon as possible despite the growing complications.

The former Ajax boss has already brought in defender Lisandro Martinez from the Dutch giants and is still eyeing Antony.

The Brazilian has scored 23 goals in 79 appearances across all competitions in his two years at Ajax.

