APC President Urges Equal Treatment for Para-Athletes

The Asian Paralympic Committee Executive Board met virtually on June 15-16 with much of the meeting focusing on the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, APC President, Majid Rashed said: "This pandemic has been the greatest challenge that our world has seen for decades and the economic effects of it are likely to last far longer than the immediate health crisis. All funders of sport have huge pressure on their budgets, particularly in developing nations, but in future funding decisions, we call for the equal treatment of para-athletes with their Olympic counterparts.

"Challenge, and how we respond to it, is part of the identity of the Paralympic Movement. This meeting has heard many stories of how our NPCs and athletes have responded to the pandemic challenge. They have remained positive and made the most of very difficult circumstances. As countries slowly emerge from the measures put in place to combat the pandemic, it is really important that para-athletes are supported to pick up where they left off. That way they can continue to demonstrate that we are all equal and help to drive a more inclusive society."

Over the course of two days, the 14 strong Board received presentations from future Games organizers, including the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games and Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games. They heard reports from the five Asian sub-regions and the various APC sub-committees, and discussed the next steps on the new APC Strategic Plan.

The Board also approved the bid by NPC Bahrain to host the next Asian Youth Para Games in December 2021 with Rashed commenting: "The Asian Youth Para Games are one of the most important events for us for the future of our Movement in the region. They should leave a legacy for the next generations by raising awareness and spreading a message of inclusion which will help grow the Movement across the whole region."