Arab Club Champions Cup: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal - possible lineups, prediction

Al-Ittihad take on Al-Hilal in the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday evening.

Match date: Saturday, August 5

Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Ta'if

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal probable lineups

Al Ittihad possible Xl

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo

Marcelo Grohe; Muhannad Shanqeeti, Ahmed Sharahili, Zakaria Hawsawi, Saleh Al-Amri; Igor Coronado, Tarek Hamed, Romarinho; Jota, Karim Benzema, Abderrazak Hamdallah

Al Hilal possible Xl

Manager: Jorge Jesus

Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Al-Boleahi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Mohamed Kanno, Ruben Neves; Michael, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari; Abdullah Al-Hamdan

Prediction:

Al Ittihad 2-1 Al Hilal: Benzema's side will have a tough time but should end up winning the game and advancing to the semi-finals.