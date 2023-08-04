Arab Club Champions Cup: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal - possible lineups, prediction

Al-Ittihad take on Al-Hilal in the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday evening.
Match date: Saturday, August 5
Kick-off time: 18:00 (GMT)
Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Ta'if
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal probable lineups
Al Ittihad possible Xl
Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo
Marcelo Grohe; Muhannad Shanqeeti, Ahmed Sharahili, Zakaria Hawsawi, Saleh Al-Amri; Igor Coronado, Tarek Hamed, Romarinho; Jota, Karim Benzema, Abderrazak Hamdallah
Al Hilal possible Xl
Manager: Jorge Jesus
Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Al-Boleahi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Mohamed Kanno, Ruben Neves; Michael, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari; Abdullah Al-Hamdan
Prediction:
Al Ittihad 2-1 Al Hilal: Benzema's side will have a tough time but should end up winning the game and advancing to the semi-finals.