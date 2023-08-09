Arab Club Champions Cup: Al-Nassr's possible Xl vs Al-Shorta

Saudi giants Al-Nassr will meet Iraq's Al-Shorta in the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, August 9

Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)

Venue: Prince Sultan Sport City Stadium, Abha

Al-Nassr's probable lineup vs Al-Shorta

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Madu, Ali Lajami, Alex Telles; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic; Seko Fofana, Sadio Mane, Anderson Talisca; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction

Al Nassr 2-1 Al Shorta: It will be a tough one to predict, however, the Saudi side has enough quality to ensure qualification to the final.