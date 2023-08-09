Arab Club Champions Cup: Al-Nassr's possible Xl vs Al-Shorta

  1. Home
Published August 9th, 2023 - 06:38 GMT
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup group C football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif on July 28, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup group C football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif on July 28, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Saudi giants Al-Nassr will meet Iraq's Al-Shorta in the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, August 9
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: Prince Sultan Sport City Stadium, Abha

Al-Nassr's probable lineup vs Al-Shorta

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Madu, Ali Lajami, Alex Telles; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic; Seko Fofana, Sadio Mane, Anderson Talisca; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction

Al Nassr 2-1 Al Shorta: It will be a tough one to predict, however, the Saudi side has enough quality to ensure qualification to the final.

