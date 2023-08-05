Arab Club Champions Cup: Raja CA vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Raja Club Athletic take on Al-Nassr in the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, August 6

Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)

Venue: Prince Sultan Sport City Stadium

Raja CA vs Al-Nassr probable lineups

Raja CA possible Xl

Manager: Josef Zinnbauer

Anas Zniti; Abdessamad Badaoui, Bouchaib Arrassi, Ismail Mokadem, Mahmoud Bentayg; Roger Aholou, Mohamed Al Makahasi; Yousri Bouzok, Naoufel Zerhouni, Mohamed Zrida; Houssine Rahimi

Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdullah Madu, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana; Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction

Raja CA 1-2 Al Nassr: The Saudi giants will face a tough side but should overcome their opponents given the players that they have.