Arab Club Champions Cup: Raja CA vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Raja Club Athletic take on Al-Nassr in the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, August 6
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: Prince Sultan Sport City Stadium
Raja CA vs Al-Nassr probable lineups
Raja CA possible Xl
Manager: Josef Zinnbauer
Anas Zniti; Abdessamad Badaoui, Bouchaib Arrassi, Ismail Mokadem, Mahmoud Bentayg; Roger Aholou, Mohamed Al Makahasi; Yousri Bouzok, Naoufel Zerhouni, Mohamed Zrida; Houssine Rahimi
Al Nassr possible Xl
Manager: Luis Castro
Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdullah Madu, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana; Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo
Prediction
Raja CA 1-2 Al Nassr: The Saudi giants will face a tough side but should overcome their opponents given the players that they have.