  Arab Club Champions Cup: Raja CA vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Arab Club Champions Cup: Raja CA vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Published August 5th, 2023 - 10:31 GMT
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) passes the ball during a friendly football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and Italy's Inter Milan at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on July 27, 2023. (Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP)
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) passes the ball during a friendly football match between Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and Italy's Inter Milan at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on July 27, 2023. (Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP)

Raja Club Athletic take on Al-Nassr in the quarter-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, August 6
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: Prince Sultan Sport City Stadium

Raja CA vs Al-Nassr probable lineups

  • Raja CA possible Xl

Manager: Josef Zinnbauer

Anas Zniti; Abdessamad Badaoui, Bouchaib Arrassi, Ismail Mokadem, Mahmoud Bentayg; Roger Aholou, Mohamed Al Makahasi; Yousri Bouzok, Naoufel Zerhouni, Mohamed Zrida; Houssine Rahimi

  • Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Oujami, Abdullah Madu, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana; Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction

Raja CA 1-2 Al Nassr: The Saudi giants will face a tough side but should overcome their opponents given the players that they have.

Tags:Al-NassrRaja CAArab Club Champions CupCristiano Ronaldo

