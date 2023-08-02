Arab Club Champions Cup: Zamalek vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr are set to lock horns with Egyptian giants Zamalek in a must-win Arab Club Champions Cup encounter for both teams on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, August 3

Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)

Venue: King Fahd Sport City Stadium, Taif

Zamalek vs Al-Nassr probable lineups

Zamalek possible Xl

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio

Mohamed Sobhi; Hatem Mohamed, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Abdelghani, Hamza Mathlouthi; Nabil Dunga, Omar Gaber; Shikabala, Zizo, Ibrahima Ndiaye; Seifeddine Jaziri

Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Abdullah Madu, Ghislain Konan; Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic; Khalid Al-Ghannam, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction

Zamalek 1-1 Al Nassr: Both sides will be looking for a win that would guarantee them a spot in the quarterfinals, but a draw seems to be the most likely of outcomes.