Arab Club Champions Cup: Zamalek vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr are set to lock horns with Egyptian giants Zamalek in a must-win Arab Club Champions Cup encounter for both teams on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, August 3
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: King Fahd Sport City Stadium, Taif
Zamalek vs Al-Nassr probable lineups
Zamalek possible Xl
Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio
Mohamed Sobhi; Hatem Mohamed, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Abdelghani, Hamza Mathlouthi; Nabil Dunga, Omar Gaber; Shikabala, Zizo, Ibrahima Ndiaye; Seifeddine Jaziri
Al Nassr possible Xl
Manager: Luis Castro
Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Abdullah Madu, Ghislain Konan; Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic; Khalid Al-Ghannam, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo
Prediction
Zamalek 1-1 Al Nassr: Both sides will be looking for a win that would guarantee them a spot in the quarterfinals, but a draw seems to be the most likely of outcomes.