Arab Club Champions Cup: Zamalek vs Al-Nassr - possible lineups, prediction

Published August 2nd, 2023 - 09:27 GMT
Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Algarve Cup football match between Al Nassr and SL Benfica at Algarve stadium in Loule on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Al Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Algarve Cup football match between Al Nassr and SL Benfica at Algarve stadium in Loule on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr are set to lock horns with Egyptian giants Zamalek in a must-win Arab Club Champions Cup encounter for both teams on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, August 3
Kick-off time: 15:00 (GMT)
Venue: King Fahd Sport City Stadium, Taif

Zamalek vs Al-Nassr probable lineups

  • Zamalek possible Xl

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio

Mohamed Sobhi; Hatem Mohamed, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Abdelghani, Hamza Mathlouthi; Nabil Dunga, Omar Gaber; Shikabala, Zizo, Ibrahima Ndiaye; Seifeddine Jaziri

  • Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Abdullah Madu, Ghislain Konan; Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic; Khalid Al-Ghannam, Anderson Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo

Prediction

Zamalek 1-1 Al Nassr: Both sides will be looking for a win that would guarantee them a spot in the quarterfinals, but a draw seems to be the most likely of outcomes.

