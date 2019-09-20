Arab Gulf Cup to Be Held in Doha from Nov 27-Dec 9

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, president of Qatar Football Association (QFA) and Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF), chaired the extraordinary general assembly meeting of the AGCFF yesterday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the president welcomed the gathering and wished the attendees a pleasant stay in Doha.

The meeting was attended by AGCFF vice-president Jassim al-Shakili, general secretary Jassim al-Rumaihi and assistant general secretary Ahmed al-Nuaimi, in addition to the representatives from the member associations of Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Yemen and Qatar.

A number of important decisions were taken at the meeting, including the confirmation that the 24th edition of the Arab Gulf Cup would be held in Doha from November 27 to December 9, 2019, with the minimum number of teams, as per the amendments made to the competition regulations during the 11th meeting of the AGCFF executive committee.

The attendees also approved the nominations for the members of the AGCFF legal committees, in addition to delaying the adoption of proposed amendments to AGCFF statutes until the next meeting which will be held in Doha during the 24th Arab Gulf Cup.

Also, the Iraq Football Association put forward their application to host the next edition of the tournament, which was welcomed by all the member associations. The bid will be studied before the official confirmation is made on the matter.

Sheikh Hamad stated that the door will remain open for the other member associations, who have not yet confirmed their participation in the 24th Arab Gulf Cup, until the official draw for the competition.

At the end of the meeting, he thanked the attendees and extended his best wishes for the successful organization of the upcoming tournament, with the participation of all the members.