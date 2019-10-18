Arab Mountain Bike Championships Organized in Tunisia from Oct 28 to Nov 2

The Tunisian Cycling Federation will organize the third edition of the Arab Mountain Bike Championships from October 28 to November 2 in Tunisia, with the participation of 70 cyclists from Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Libya, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Iraq, TAP learned Friday from the coordinator of this sports competition, Fathi Besbes.

The official opening will take place on Monday October 28 at 2 p.m. at the Corniche de la Marsa, while Tuesday October 29 will be devoted to the downhill slope race at Sidi Thabet at 10 a.m.

The Gammarth suburban race will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 9:00 a.m. for the women's category and 11 a.m. for the junior category, while the youth race will be held on Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m.

Besbes said that Tunisia will be represented by 20 cyclists who will be crowned during the National MTB Championship which will take place on Sunday, October 20 on the same course in the forest of Gammarth.

The Tunisian Cycling Federation organized the first edition of the Arab Mountain Bike Championships in Tunisia in 2017.