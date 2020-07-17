An Argentinian Treat for Football Fans in Qatar

Football fans and enthusiasts in Qatar will have the opportunity to watch former Argentina, Barcelona and Liverpool star, current Estudiantes de La Plata player, Javier Mascherano on Generation Amazing (GA) Instagram live session in the upcoming week, the embassy of Argentina in Doha has said.

Mascherano will be talking about his illustrious career, discipline and drive in the GA talk on Instagram live, which forms part of a weekly collaboration between GA and the Qatar Children’s Museum (QCM). He is scheduled to speak on @GA4Good from 9pm (Doha time GMT +3) while all other GA sessions are to be broadcast at the regular time of 4pm.

“The week will be wrapped up with another GA Star Chat with former NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest and Netherlands striker, Pierre von Hooijdonk who will talk about his motivations and journey to football,” the embassy said.

The virtual event between GA and QCM also provides young audiences with sports-themed arts and crafts sessions and challenges throughout the summer holidays.

Previous sessions saw young participants making a paper plate tennis racket via the @Childrensmuseum.qa channel “which was later used in a live activity with GA master coach Mike on @GA4Good Instagram Live.”

This was followed by a GA Star Chat with women’s football star, former Dutch center back and WorldCoaches ambassador, Anouk Hoogendijk, who shared some inspiring stories about life as female footballer.

“Follow your dream and dream big. The sky is the limit,” said Hoodgendijk who spoke about building aspirations and her experience in football.

GA has been going live now for 14 weeks, extending its program to audiences in Qatar and globally who are confined at home during the pandemic.

The live sessions, which also featured GA figures such as master coaches Michael Richardson and Hamad Mohamed, and BeIN Sports anchor Mohamed Saadon al-Kuwari, also highlighted ways on how to stay fit and active while staying home.

According to GA, these virtual events attracted a large number of viewers across the world who enjoyed the football for development sessions.

By Joey Aguilar