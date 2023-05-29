  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Arsenal, AC Milan & PSG to compete for Marco Asensio

Arsenal, AC Milan & PSG to compete for Marco Asensio

Published May 29th, 2023 - 01:37 GMT
Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Various European heavyweights are set to compete for the signature of Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio this summer.

Arsenal, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all interested in the 27-year-old's services, according to Onda Cer.

The former Mallorca star will reach the end of his current Real Madrid deal on June 30, 2023, and is likely to leave the club afterwards.

Asensio never really managed to prove himself under Carlo Ancelotti, although his contributions were commendable this season.

He is set to become a free agent with several options lined-up for him to choose from.

The Spain international has 61 goals and 32 assists in 285 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions.

Tags:Real MadridMarco AsensioPSGParis Saint-GermainAC MilanArsenal FC

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...