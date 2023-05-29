Arsenal, AC Milan & PSG to compete for Marco Asensio

Various European heavyweights are set to compete for the signature of Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio this summer.

Arsenal, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all interested in the 27-year-old's services, according to Onda Cer.

The former Mallorca star will reach the end of his current Real Madrid deal on June 30, 2023, and is likely to leave the club afterwards.

Asensio never really managed to prove himself under Carlo Ancelotti, although his contributions were commendable this season.

He is set to become a free agent with several options lined-up for him to choose from.

The Spain international has 61 goals and 32 assists in 285 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions.