Arsenal Agree €20m Deal to Sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna

Arsenal have agreed a €20m million deal to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to The Guardian.

The deal for the Japan international could cost a further €3 million.

Personal terms have been agreed and the move is subject to a medical.

The 22-year-old joined Bologna from Sint-Truiden in 2019 and has 64 appearances and 3 goals.

Tomiyasu is set to become Arsenal's third signing in the defence this summer, after Ben White and Nuno Tavares.

The defender represented his country 23 times since October of 2018.

The Gunners have lost their opening three Premier League matches, and conceded nine goals.