Arsenal confirm signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of German star Kai Havertz from Chelsea on Wednesday.

The deal is reportedly worth £65 million.

The Gunners have pursued the Germany international since the beginning of the summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the process of selling several players following a dismal season.

Arteta welcomed the 24-year-old: “Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play.

“We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon.”

Havertz is set to link up with his new team ahead of their pre-season tour in the United States.