Arsenal are reportedly considering loaning out Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has been reluctant to use the playmaker since replacing Arsene Wenger, with the 30-year-old playing just 71 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

It is thought that Arsenal would even be willing to subsidize a portion of the German's massive £350k-per-week wages.