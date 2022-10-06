Arsenal Cruise in Europa League With 3-0 Win Over Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal saw off Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League courtesy of first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding, and Fabio Vieira's goal six minutes from time.

The Gunners are top of Group A after back-to-back wins. Their clash with PSV Eindhoven last month was rescheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Yorbe Vertessen and Cody Gakpo both struck twice as PSV Eindhoven thumped FC Zurich 5-1 in Switzerland.

Former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons also scored as Ruud van Nistelrooy's team sit two points back of the Gunners.

AFP