Arsenal are facing competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar - according to Tuttosport.

The Gunners tried to sign the 22-year-old in the summer transfer, and will reignite their interest when the market reopens in January.

However, PSG and Juventus are also preparing to swoop for Aouar, who still has three years remaining on his current contract at Lyon.