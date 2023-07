Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr have contacted Arsenal over a potnetial deal for Jorginho.

The Gunners are welcoming Al-Nassr's approach for the Italy international, as per Sport.

The former Chelsea midfielder is wanted by the Saudi Arabian club to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic in the upcoming season.

The London-based club is prepared to part ways with Jorginho for only €12 million this transfer window.

The 31-year-old joined Arsenal in January from Chelsea for €11.30m.