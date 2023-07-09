Premier League giants scramble as Real Madrid seek Tchouameni sale

Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United have been alerted due to Real Madrid's willingness to sell Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, as per Marca.

The Spanish giants are considering offloading the Frenchman as they seek to raise funds to buy Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are planning to sell the 24-year-old star after he announced that he won't be signing a new deal.

Real were hoping to get Mbappe in a Bosman deal next year, but their plans have changed following PSG's recent decision.

Therefore, the Madrid-based club are set to sacrifice Tchouameni who is valued at around £70 million.

The former AS Monaco midfielder is wanted all over England with several giants vying for his services.

He only joined Real last summer for €80m, but his days at the Santiago Bernabeu seem to be numbered now.