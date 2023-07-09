  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Arsenal, Man Utd among Prem scramble as Real Madrid seek Tchouameni sale

Premier League giants scramble as Real Madrid seek Tchouameni sale

Published July 9th, 2023 - 01:13 GMT
France's midfielder #08 Aurelien Tchouameni runs with the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
France's midfielder #08 Aurelien Tchouameni runs with the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United have been alerted due to Real Madrid's willingness to sell Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, as per Marca.

The Spanish giants are considering offloading the Frenchman as they seek to raise funds to buy Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are planning to sell the 24-year-old star after he announced that he won't be signing a new deal.

Real were hoping to get Mbappe in a Bosman deal next year, but their plans have changed following PSG's recent decision.

Therefore, the Madrid-based club are set to sacrifice Tchouameni who is valued at around £70 million.

The former AS Monaco midfielder is wanted all over England with several giants vying for his services.

He only joined Real last summer for €80m, but his days at the Santiago Bernabeu seem to be numbered now.

Tags:Real MadridAurelien TchouameniPremier LeagueManchester UnitedLiverpool FCArsenal FC

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now