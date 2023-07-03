  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Arsenal offer €90m for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni

Arsenal offer €90m for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni

Published July 3rd, 2023 - 01:03 GMT
Fance's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between Gibraltar and France at the Algarve stadium in Faro on June 16, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Fance's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between Gibraltar and France at the Algarve stadium in Faro on June 16, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Arsenal have tabled a €90 million bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as reported by Defensa Central.

The London-based club is hoping to persuade Real of accepting the offer for the 23-year-old. 

The France international joined Los Blancos in a €80m deal last summer after an impressive season at Monaco.

However, his move to the Santiago Bernabeu did not go as planned thus far.

Real Madrid are working on reshaping the team following a disappointing campaign, and sacrificing Tchouameni seems to be a valid option.

With Jude Bellingham's arrival, the management may consider letting the Frenchman leave this summer.

The club's main focus at the moment is on getting a new forward to replace Karim Benzema.

Tags:Arsenal FCAurelien TchouameniReal MadridAS Monaco

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now