Arsenal offer €90m for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni

Arsenal have tabled a €90 million bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as reported by Defensa Central.

The London-based club is hoping to persuade Real of accepting the offer for the 23-year-old.

The France international joined Los Blancos in a €80m deal last summer after an impressive season at Monaco.

However, his move to the Santiago Bernabeu did not go as planned thus far.

Real Madrid are working on reshaping the team following a disappointing campaign, and sacrificing Tchouameni seems to be a valid option.

With Jude Bellingham's arrival, the management may consider letting the Frenchman leave this summer.

The club's main focus at the moment is on getting a new forward to replace Karim Benzema.