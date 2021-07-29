Arsenal to Offer Bellerin to Inter in Martinez Swap

Arsenal are set to offer right-back Hector Bellerin as part of their bid to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter this transfer window.

The Argentine forward is valued at £75m.

The Gunners are unable to match Inter's asking price, so they plan to use the Spain international as a makeweight to offset the fee according to Football Insider.

Hector Bellerin (Photo: AFP)

Will Martinez move to Arsenal?

They will offer £30m plus Bellerin in an attempt to seal the deal.

The Spanish defender has fallen out of favor under Mikel Arteta and the London based club are planning to offload him.

Inter on the other hand consider Bellerin as a proper replacement to Achraf Hakimi.

Martinez helped the Nerazzurri clinch Serie A title and played an important role in Argentina's 2021 Copa America win.