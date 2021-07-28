Arsenal Plan Move for Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan could be forced to sell Lautaro Martinez this transfer window to balance their books, and Arsenal could be his next club.

The Gunners plan to reinforce their squad and have identified the Argentine striker as a potential target according to The Telegraph.

What is being said about Lautaro's future?

The London based club made enquiries regarding the future of the Inter star.

The Nerazzurri will be willing to part ways with the 23-year-old for reportedly £77m.

Lautaro who is yet to extend his contract scored 77 goals for the Italian club from 100 appearances in Serie A.