Arsenal Plot Loan Move for Gareth Bale

Arsenal are pondering a stunning loan move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, as reported by Defensa Central.

The 32-year-old spent six seasons with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal's arch-rivals between 2007-2013.

The Welshman could be a short-term attacking option for Mikel Arteta considering the imminent departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

Real Madrid could be tempted to part ways with the four-time UEFA Champions League winner to avoid paying his huge salary since his contract is set to expire on June 30, 2022.

Arteta will be looking for reinforcements to improve the team in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are currently 13th in the Premier League having won three matches so far this season.