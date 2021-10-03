Arsenal Plot Move to Sign Raheem Sterling

Arsenal are plotting a sensational move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Star.

The England international has less than two years remaining on his current deal, and has struggled recently to get a starting place in City's squad.

Talks about a new contract are underway again after they stalled last year when the former Liverpool player changed representatives.

Sterling wants to earn £350,000 per week before committing his future for another four years.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has always been an admirer of the 26-year-old winger.

He has 79 goals in 201 league games with Manchester City.