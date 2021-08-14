Arsenal Put Aubameyang Up for Sale

Arsenal have put their team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up for sale according to The Times.

The 32-year-old missed the Gunner's 0-2 loss yesterday to Brentford.

The London giants are prepared to sell the Gabonese striker before the end of the transfer market this month.

The player is set to leave just a year after he signed a lucrative new contract at the Emirates.

Aubameyang moved to Arsenal in 2018 and has 85 goals in 148 appearances in all competitions.

He previously played for AC Milan in Italy and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

He represented Gabon 66 times and scored 27 goals.