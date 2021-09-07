Arsenal Reject Galatasaray's Bid for Mohamed Elneny

Premier League giants Arsenal have rejected Galatasaray's bid for Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny, according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Besiktas as well, but his contract demands complicated the transfer.

The former Basel star has less than a year left on his current deal.

The Gunners are planning to keep the player for the rest of the season as it seems, as he featured 41 times last season under coach Mikel Arteta.

Galatasaray have until Wednesday to conclude a deal when their domestic transfer window deadline is reached.

Elneny joined Arsenal in 2016 and had a successful loan spell at Besiktas in the 2019-2020 season.