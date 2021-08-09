Arsenal Set Sights on Jesse Lingard

Arsenal have set their sights on Jesse Lingard according to football.london, as their talks to sign James Maddison from Leicester City are proving to be difficult.

Manchester United plan to keep the England international playmaker who spent the second part of last season on loan at West Ham United.

The 28-year-old had a great spell with the Hammers, helping them finish sixth in Premier League.

Upon his return to the Red Devils, he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and is set to miss the beginning of the new league season.

Feeling much better 💪🏾 thank you for all the messages ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ip15HUKdjz — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 8, 2021

Lingard has 210 appearances and 33 goals to his name at Manchester United.

He represented England 29 times and scored 4 goals.