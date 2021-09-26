Arsenal & Tottenham to Battle for Coutinho

Arsenal and Tottenham will battle for the signature of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho next January - according to El Nacional.

Barca are keen on loaning out the Brazil international in their continuing efforts to cut down their wage bill.

The Catalan giants would continue paying half of the player's £100,000 per week salary if he does leave on loan.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January of 2018 for a reported fee of £105 million and had a somewhat successful loan spell at Bayern Munich in 2019-2020.

The attacking midfielder still has less than two years on his current deal.

He has 94 appearances with Barca and 14 goals in all competitions so far.