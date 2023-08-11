Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Match date: Saturday, August 12

Kick-off time: 11:30 (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest probable lineups

Arsenal possible Xl

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

Nottingham Forest possible Xl

Manager: Steve Cooper

Matt Turner; Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna; Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina; Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson

Prediction

Arsenal 4-1 Nottingham Forest: The Gunners will likely grab a comfortable win against a side that may struggle throughout the entire encounter.