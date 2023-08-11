Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.
Match date: Saturday, August 12
Kick-off time: 11:30 (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest probable lineups
Arsenal possible Xl
Manager: Mikel Arteta
Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli
Nottingham Forest possible Xl
Manager: Steve Cooper
Matt Turner; Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna; Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina; Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson
Prediction
Arsenal 4-1 Nottingham Forest: The Gunners will likely grab a comfortable win against a side that may struggle throughout the entire encounter.