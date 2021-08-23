Arteta Faces Fight to Keep Arsenal Job

Spanish coach Mikel Arteta has until October's international break to save his job at Arsenal, according to The Telegraph.

The Gunners suffered two consecutive defeats in the Premier League to Brentford and Chelsea respectively.

The 39-year-old manager has claimed the FA Cup and Community Shield since his arrival in 2019.

The London giants will likely move for Antonio Conte if the Spaniard fails to turn the team’s fortunes around.

The Italian on the other hand helped Inter Milan clinch the Serie A title last season before deciding to leave the club.

Arsenal are set to face Manchester City next Saturday in another tough encounter for Arteta and his team.