Asian & Arabian Federations Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Published January 14th, 2020 - 05:43 GMT
Photo during the signing of memorandum of understanding between the Asian & Arabian federations
Photo during the signing of memorandum of understanding between the Asian & Arabian federations

Board Chairman of Saudi Sports Media Federation Dr Rajallah Al-Salmi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Board Chairman of Asian Sports Media Federation Sattam Al-Sahli.

In a press statement, the federation revealed the MoU includes a number of projects and programs for media figures and sports persons in the region.

Al-Sahli and the chairpersons of Asian and Arabian federations monitored a training program titled: “How to be a Sports Journalist?” which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The trainees received certificates at the end of the program.

