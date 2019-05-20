Asian Boxing Championship to Be Held in Kuwait

Kuwait Boxing Federations Board of Directors held a meeting chaired by Mohammad Al-Enezi.

The meeting discussed the hosting of Asian Boxing Championship during the period Aug 1 – Aug 9th, as Kuwait was involved with other countries to host the event, and finally succeed n signing a contract with the Asian Boxing Federation to host it.

Meanwhile Chairman of the Board of KBF Mohammad Al-Enezi expressed his pleasure towards Kuwait’s return to participate in international events after being absent for a long time for various reasons.

Al-Enezi thanked the Public Authority for Sports with its Director General Dr Humoud Fulaiteh and his Deputy Dr Saqer Al-Mulla for the unlimited support and major efforts, that had a positive effect in hosting the event, promising a strong return for Kuwait boxing in the coming future.

He added that the board is working round the clock to complete preparations for the championship. He said there will be more than 20 countries participating, as it is one of the largest five championships in Asia and many countries wish to participate in it.

By Abdellatif Sharaa