Asian Boxing Championship Preparations Complete

The Kuwait Boxing Federation has completed its preparations for the Asian Boxing Championship which is scheduled from August 3rd to 9th, under the patronage of Kuwait Olympic Committee President Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The tournament will see 215 boxers competing, with delegations to start arriving o Tuesday. All the matches will be held at Kuwait Sports Club hall.

Kuwait Boxing Federation Chairman of the Board Mohammad Mansi Al-Enezi said all preparations are ready to hold the Asian Boxing Championship to the best of their ability including logistics, media, hotels and all other preparations and delegations will stay in four hotels.

He said the boxing ring has been constructed for the tournament according to the International Boxing Federation with direct supervision from the ABF and IBF officials.

Mansi was lauded by the major support the Public Authority for Sports (PAS) to ensure the tournament success.

He also thanked Chairman of Kuwait Sport Club Khalid Al-Ghanem who offered all the facilities in the club, being an example for the cooperation between clubs and sports associations in favor of public interests and Kuwait sports.

Mansi said the opening ceremony will include an operate about lifting of the suspension besides other shows, while all activities will be broadcast live on TV. He said Kuwait National Boxing team is still in the midst of their training regiment in Kuwait following its training camp in Azerbaijan.

By Abdellatif Sharaa