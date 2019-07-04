Asian Boxing Championship Registration Period Extended

The organizing committee of the Asian Boxing Championship, which is due to kick off on Aug 1, has extended the registration period for participants until July 10 in order to give more time for the teams that were unable to register on time.

So far, 24 national teams have submitted their registration forms. This highlights the eagerness of Asian national teams to participate in this continental event, which will continue for nine days at the Al-Kuwait Sports Club boxing ring.

Treasurer of Kuwait Boxing Federation Adel Al-Azmi affirmed that the extension of the registration period was requested by some national teams that were unable to register on time due to some routine procedures in their countries.

He praised the organizing committees and the Public Authority for Sports for the role played in watering down the obstacles, both administrative and financial.

It was earlier revealed that Kuwait’s national boxing team was fully prepared for the championship.Al-Kuwait club is currently holding local training camp at Sulaibikhat Sports Club, which will be followed by an overseas training camp in Azerbaijan this month.