Asian Boxing Confederation Commends Kuwait’s Prep for Tourney

Asian Boxing Confederation inspectors, during an inspection visit Monday, commended Kuwait for its excellent preparations to host the forthcoming Asian Boxing Championship on Aug 1-9 under the auspices of Kuwait Olympic Committee Chairman Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah.

The delegation included Executive Chairman of Asian Boxing Confederation Ali Salamah, Director of Sport Omar Saleh Al-Jabri and Director of Administration Bassam Ghanim. The officials listened to detailed presentations by chairmen of Kuwait Boxing Federation committees on their areas of coverage.

The inspection tour took the officials to hotels that will accommodate contingents of the championship and Kuwait Sports Club’s hall where the matches will be held.

Board Chairman of Kuwait Boxing Federation Mohammd Mansi Al-Enezi and members of his executive committee responded to the queries of the guests.