Asia's Shooting Body Appoints Kuwait's Sheikh Salman President

Published November 4th, 2019 - 09:02 GMT
Executive committee meeting (Photo: KUNA)

Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah has been elected Asian Shooting Confederation president during which he will serve a four-year term in the post.

President of the Kuwaiti and Arab shooting bodies Duaij Al-Otaibi was also appointed ASC Secretary-General amid executive committee meetings held in Kuwait on Sunday, read a statement by Kuwait Shooting Club.

South Korea is also set to host the 2023 Asian Shotgun and Airgun Championships after being awarded the hosting rights to the tournament after fierce competition with China.

