Aspetar is Best Sports Medicine Hospital - FAF President

President of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF Amara Chraf-Eddine visited Aspetar, one of the world’s leading specialized orthopaedic and sports medicine hospitals, where he was given a comprehensive tour of the hospital’s facilities and the newly built extension that is dedicated exclusively to athletes.

The FAF president, who was accompanied by his General Secretary Mohammed Saad, was welcomed by Aspetar’s CEO Dr Abdulaziz Jeham Al Kuwari.

Chraf-Eddine said, “This is my first visit to Aspetar as a FIFA accredited Centre of Excellence. Aspetar is one of the best sport medical centres in the world, and this visit falls within the framework of permanent and continuous cooperation for 11 years, which has been an important and fruitful cooperation for both parties.

“Many stars of the Algerian national team have been treated here and Aspetar accompanied the Algerian national team and the Algerian athletes during their recent achievements and is considered a partner in these achievements.”

Dr Kuwari said that Aspetar is proud to have continued this fruitful cooperation with the FAF for 11 years, during which Aspetar was a good supporter of the Algerian national football team and their career competing in many continental and international competitions.

He added, “We are proud of what they have achieved as Champions of Africa and we wish them continued success.”

Under the FAF and Aspetar agreement, the players of the Algerian football team benefit primarily from the medical support provided by Aspetar medical specialists during competitions. Algerian football team players also receive preferential treatment for various Aspetar services, including sports medicine, surgery and rehabilitation services, taking advantage of the latest research in performance and other world-class services provided by the hospital.

Aspetar has been providing medical support to the Algerian national football team since 2010, including the provision of a number of dedicated specialists who work with the team’s staff to provide medical support as part of the partnership agreement.

Experts from Aspetar also accompanied the Algerian team to the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil. As official medical partner, Aspetar also provided medical support to the Algerian team when they won the African Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019.