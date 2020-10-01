Aspetar Book Provides Unique Insight Into World of Sports Medicine

Aspetar, the leading orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, announced the launching of Aspetar Sports Medicine Collection, a special edition book created by the Aspetar Sports Medicine Journal, Aspetar.

This unique two-volume book brings around 200 articles which were written by more than 300 authors and carefully selected by the Editor-in-Chief, Prof Dr Nebojsa Popovic, and his co-editors. Volume 1 focuses on topics in sports science, medicine of sport, and exercise & lifestyle medicine, whilst Volume 2 addresses subjects relevant to injuries of the upper and lower extremity.

With more than 1,400 pages, Aspetar Sports Medicine Collection aims to help its readers, whether they are medical professionals, coaches or students, improve their understanding of sports medicine to make better-informed decisions in assisting the athletes.

Through its new publication, Aspetar aims to appeal to a wide range of readers interested in the sports and medical fields and to build awareness, locally, regionally and internationally around its world-class facilities, cutting-edge technologies and break-through research. This helps to realize its mission of becoming a global leader in the fields of sports medicine, orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation.

Commenting on the publication, Khalid Ali al-Mawlawi, Chief Administrative Officer of Aspetar said: “This collection contributes to the Aspetar’s efforts of spreading knowledge amongst healthcare practitioners, students, and athletes locally and Globally. Several topics have been raised in this issue by publishing more than 200 scientific articles through the participation of the most prominent scientists and researchers from various parts of the world, in addition to sharing the experiences that the hospital has with the medical community, which aligns with Aspetar’s vision to be a leader in sports medicine in the region and around the world”.

As a part of Aspetar’s commitment to free knowledge sharing, the book will not be available for sale. Instead, 1,000 hard copy will be gifted to authors, relevant institutions and distinguished individuals in Qatar and around the world. It will also be distributed to renowned organizations worldwide, such as: International Olympic Committee (IOC) and FIFA, and other sports federations and clubs.

Prof Dr Nebojsa Popovic said, “This Collection would not have been possible without so many enthusiastic individuals sharing their expertise, time and passion in supporting the multidisciplinary, global education, that benefits Qatar and the rest of the world. For that reason we have a moral obligation to announce in the coming weeks, the way in which this collection will be accessible, free of charge, to all those protecting the health of the athletes. All together we have to be ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.”

Aspetar journal present a multidisciplinary approach to athlete care with topics including sports science, sports medicine, sports surgery, sports rehabilitation and sports radiology, written by international experts in their field.

Launched in April 2012, the Aspetar Sports Medicine Journal is a scientific magazine published by Aspetar hospital, where athletes are provided with the highest possible medical treatment for sports-related injuries in a state-of-the-art facility, staffed by some of the world’s leading sports medicine practitioners and researchers.

In how to get a free hard copy of this book please follow Aspetar official communication channels in the upcoming weeks.