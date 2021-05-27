Aspetar to Provide Medical Support at Diamond League Doha 2021

Doha will host the second round of the Diamond League for Athletics for 2021 on Friday, to be held at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium at Qatar Sports Club, and is expected to witness the participation of the most prominent stars of the world, in a fierce competition in order to win and qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For the ninth year in a row, Aspetar, the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, will be providing their world-class medical services to local and international athletes participating in the event with the aim of providing medical coverage for the Diamond League - Doha Round, which is an example of Aspetar’s commitment to support athletes during major sporting events in Qatar.

Aspetar will play a pivotal role as an official medical partner for the tournament by providing all medical services at the event, and emphasizing the provision of comprehensive and high-quality services to the participants in various places of the tournament, such as the residence of delegations, as well as during the competitions.

The CEO of Aspetar Abdulaziz Jaham Al-Kuwari, said: “Athletics is one of the most popular sports in Qatar, and through the Diamond League competition we seek to provide excellent services to athletes by providing them with comprehensive medical support.”

He added: “We are pleased to be partners in this distinguished annual event. We are also proud of the successes achieved by the Qatari athletics champions in international competitions and we are happy to continue our support for this beloved sport.

“Aspetar has a medical clinic at Qatar Club stadium led by a qualified medical team consisting of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and masseuses, who provide medical care to the participants throughout the event at the venue and in the hotel which houses the participants.”

The competitions this year are conducted according to a health protocol that has been approved by the organizers in accordance with the decisions of the Ministry of Public Health and in compliance with health and precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Aspetar will conduct tests to detect the coronavirus (COVID-19) for all athletes participating in the tournament in coordination with the Qatar Athletics Federation, and it was decided to hold the championship (without fans) due to the pandemic.

Aspetar will provide medical support services for athletes and IAAF officials at athletes’ hotels and during training and competition at Qatar Sports Club. In addition, the provision of medical services to the workforce and media professionals at events will be coordinated with the Qatar Red Crescent at various other locations.

It is worth noting that Aspetar and Qatar Athletics Federation signed a cooperation agreement early this year under which Qatari athletes will benefit from the distinguished medical services provided by Aspetar and the latest scientific research and sports sciences.

Qatari athletics stars will benefit from comprehensive medical support in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, to confirm their merit, especially after the successful organization of the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 organized by the International Athletics Federation and the positive results achieved.