Aspire Academy Global ‘Virtual’ Summit on Football Performance & Science on Nov 5

The Aspire Academy will bring together football experts from all over the world for a virtual “Aspire Academy Global Summit on Football Performance and Science” on November 5.

The previous five years have seen some of the world’s leading youth football coaches and most influential international figures in world football representing 50 elite clubs and federations come together at iconic locations starting in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London and last year in Doha for the Aspire Academy Global Summit.

The 2020 edition will be the first to be conducted remotely due to the current coronavirus pandemic environment.

Summit organisers, Aspire Academy have opted for a Fellows for this virtual Summit and will feature four of selected experts from across the globe and from different sports who will give talks of 15 minutes each.

The topic matter will be about and around real experiences from diverse spheres of life, all meant to use the stories from different areas and expertise to introduce new concepts that for the Aspire Fellows members could bring about means and ways to enhance their own experiences.

Speaking ahead of the 6th edition, Professor Valter Di Salvo, Aspire Academy’s Executive Director of the event said, “In an extraordinary year during which our normal lives have been altered by the coronavirus pandemic, we have all had to adjust to the new environment and Aspire in the World Fellows are out to do the same.

“This year the on-line Summit edition will seek to let the Fellows derive inspiration and motivation from the real-life stories shared by different personalities from the world of sports. Former Footballer Gianluca Vialli, Paralympian Bebe Vio, Athletic Sprinter Jean-Charles Trouabal and Sébastien Debs headline the 2020 Aspire Academy Global Summit and their stories will be the core discussion for the ensuing workshops. Aspire in the World Fellows program started in 2014 even during this pandemic period, we have continued sharing knowledge on our web platform https://fellows.aspire.qa which boasts well over 280 Fellows presentations.

“Over the years, Aspire Academy leading an international initiative and the Aspire in the World Fellows program grew exponentially into a world-leading community of experts with the goal to become the central figure pushing the boundaries of the know-how about football performance”.

Aspire in the World Fellows is the world’s leading Community in the development of the performance of youth football players. It was born out of an interest to create a platform to gather and synergize the know-how of worldwide expertise to offer recommendations for the management and modern training methodology of youth football players to enhance their psycho-physical performance. Launched by Aspire Academy in 2014 with the goal to embrace, gather and lead the best practitioners in order to consolidate and develop the knowledge pool in the world of football performance. The activities lean on the cornerstone of the Aspire Academy Global Summit and the Fellows Gatherings.

Amongst the attendees to this year’s virtual Summit will be coaches and football performance and science experts from the 50 elite Clubs and Federations. The attendees will join representatives such us Liverpool FC, Manchester United FC, Tottenham Hotspur FC (England), Paris Saint-Germain FC, AS Monaco (France), Juventus FC, AS Roma, Inter Milan FC, AC Milan (Italy), FC Barcelona, Real Madrid FC, Atletico Madrid (Spain), AFC Ajax (Netherlands), Benfica SC, Porto FC (Portugal), Club Atletico Boca Juniors, Club Atletico River Plate (Argentina), Esperance Sportive de Tunis, (Tunisia) and K.A.S Eupen (Belgium), Major League Soccer (USA) as well as the Federations of Qatar, England, France, Italy, South Korea, Argentina and Mexico will be joining online.

Following the four talks, the attendees will be split into groups of 15 people and get involved in parallel workshops with open debates and discussions built and based on content shared from the stories by Vialli, Vio, Trouabal and Debs.

The Summit will hear from a presentation on research survey recently designed by the Aspire Fellows scientific committee that will be part of the second common research on “Organizational structures and working practice of elite youth football academies”. This community already published a study on “Talent Identification”.

The event will conclude with a sneak peek presentation of the next two editions of the Aspire Academy Global Summit towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.