Athletes Dareen Barbar, Asma Elbadawi Star in Adidas Campaign

Lebanese athlete Dareen Barbar and Sudanese-British basketball player Asma Elbadawi are the stars of a new campaign from German sportswear giant Adidas, “Beyond the Surface,” for full-coverage women’s swimwear.

Released on Thursday, the 18-piece collection is designed for women who prefer to cover up when swimming.

According to a released statement, Elbadawi said: “I am incredibly proud to support a campaign that will remove barriers for women across the world to enjoy swimming.”

Adidas releases a multi-piece collection

The multi-piece collection includes swimsuits that offer coverage from neck to ankle. They feature press studs that connect the top to the trousers to offer an adjustable fit and prevent movement of the swimwear in and out of the water.

The range, which comes in black, purple and burgundy, also feature thumb holes in the sleeves for optimized fit. The sets also come with a swim hijab with an adjustable inner cap to prevent it from slipping whilst swimming.

“At Adidas we believe that nobody should be prevented from enjoying the benefits of being in and around the water,” said Sybille Baumann, senior product manager at Adidas swimwear. “We are constantly looking at ways to diversify our product offering for all women and our full-cover swimwear collection is rooted in that mentality.”