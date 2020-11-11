Athletes Set to Get Professional Status in Bahrain

A new law that grants athletes in Bahrain professional status has been approved unanimously by MPs.

It will pave the way for the formation of a new body to oversee the professional registration of sportsmen and sportswomen.

The government-drafted legislation will be based on a proposal by the Shura Council. It already has the support of Youth and Sport Affairs Minister Aymen Almoayyed.

It was agreed that the Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution (BCDR-AAA) would be called upon to arbitrate over any contractual disputes and health insurance would be included, parliament heard.

MP Dr Hisham Al Asheeri criticized Mr Almoayyed for not showing up for this piece of ‘vital legislation’.

However, Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain said Mr Almoayyed was busy with official work and had asked earlier in writing to postpone discussions for a week but MPs had refused the request.

Parliament youth and sports committee secretary Abdulla Al Dossary said the new law aimed to elevate the standards of Bahrain’s athletes and clubs, putting them on a par with international competitors.

“Everyone in the sector will benefit – players, medics or administrators – as a result of proper mechanisms currently not in place,” he said during the weekly session yesterday.

“We are very optimistic that this legislation will help us move forward, as Bahrain takes further steps towards more regional and international sporting achievements. There are new set of legislations that will come in sequence to govern employment responsibilities such as insurance, besides negotiations and arbitration.”

Another legislation that would turn local clubs into companies has been issued through a royal decree, the Youth and Sports Ministry told Parliament in writing.

The chance for national clubs to change their status to commercial companies would be optional, His Majesty’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Supreme Council for Youth and Sport chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa outlined in June.

The initiative will allow Bahrain to move forward in the sports sector and it will open new horizons for clubs to take advantage of the support provided by Tamkeen and banks, as well as the ability to seize investment opportunities open in the private sector, he believes.

The initiative will have a positive impact on the economy and will upgrade the youth and sports field, providing it with sustainable growth, he added.

It will now be reviewed by the Shura Council and if approved would be ratified by King Hamad.