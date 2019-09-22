Athletes Start Arriving for Doha 2019 Worlds

Athletes and sports officials from countries across the world have started arriving in Qatar for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 to be held from September 27 to October 6.

The authorities in Qatar have made all arrangements to receive the teams and ensure that they enjoy a hassle free stay, and their travel and competitions in the country are taken care of.

A comprehensive plan has also been put in place for facilitating the athletes’ security and their access to various venues of the event.

More than 1,900 athletes from 209 teams will compete at the world championships, according to the athletics governing body International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Meanwhile, the traffic and airport security units of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 organising committee on Saturday finalised the procedures for facilitating access to the Khalifa International Stadium, which will also host the opening ceremony of the event.

Special counters are in place for arriving delegations at the Hamad International Airport.

Fahd Bohendi, in charge of traffic of the security committee, said his unit has formulated a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth traffic movement on the roads that lead to the event’s venues. There will be police patrols on the roads leading to the Doha Corniche round the clock on the day of the opening ceremony, he said, adding that there are back-up plans in case of emergencies.

The Corniche road will be fully closed for specific periods of time to support public safety and security. The marathon track at the Corniche will be fully closed from 10pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday.

He added that the closure of the Corniche road will not affect the traffic due to the availability of alternative routes. He called on the public to cooperate with police patrols and use alternative modes of transport such as the Doha Metro trains and buses.