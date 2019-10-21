Athletes Taoufik Makhloufi, Walid Bidani Honored in Algiers

Taoufik Makhloufi, a silver medalist in the 1500m event at the World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar, and Walid Bidani, a bronze medalist at the World Weightlifting championship in Pattaya, Thailand, was honored Saturday in a ceremony attended by Minister of Sports and other members of the government.

The two athletes "have shown that Algerian sportsmen are able to compete with best world athletes, Minister Abderaouf Bernaoui said in the ceremony held at the Abdelatif-Rahal International Conference Centre in Algiers.

Algerian athletes can to reach the summit provided that they "work and persevere," he noted

Prime Minister Nourddine Bedoui also sent a congratulation message to the Algerian champions, read on his behalf by Abdelhakim Chater, the chief of staff to the Prime Minister, in which he encouraged "Algerian athletes to surpass themselves to achieve more successes."

In addition to members of the government, the ceremony was attended many sports personalities, like former Olympic medalists Noureddine Morceli, Hassiba Boulmerka and Mohamed Allalou, and athletes qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, like windsurfers Amina Berrichi and Hamza Bouras.