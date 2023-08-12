Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid possible lineups, prediction: La Liga

Real Madrid begin their La Liga campaign when they travel to face Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Barria Stadium on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, August 12

Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)

Venue: San Mames Barria

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Bilbao possible Xl

Manager: Ernesto Valverde

Unai Simon; Oscar De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Vivian, Inigo Lekue; Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Vesga; Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet, Iker Muniain; Inaki Williams

Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Prediction

Bilbao 1-1 Madrid: A tough match for both sides that could end with a tie.