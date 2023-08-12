Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid possible lineups, prediction: La Liga

Real Madrid begin their La Liga campaign when they travel to face Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Barria Stadium on Saturday.
Match date: Saturday, August 12
Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)
Venue: San Mames Barria
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid probable lineups
- Bilbao possible Xl
Manager: Ernesto Valverde
Unai Simon; Oscar De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Vivian, Inigo Lekue; Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Vesga; Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet, Iker Muniain; Inaki Williams
- Madrid possible Xl
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius
Prediction
Bilbao 1-1 Madrid: A tough match for both sides that could end with a tie.