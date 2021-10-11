Atletico Madrid Could Loan Out Joao Felix to Liverpool

Atletico Madrid are considering loaning out their star forward Joao Felix, with Liverpool named as a potential destination, according to Fichajes.

The Portugal international signed a seven-year contract with the Spanish club in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €126 million.

However, the 21-year-old failed to live up to expectations and has started just one La Liga game this season.

The Reds would only be interested in a loan if there is an option to buy the young star.

Liverpool will be hoping to pay significantly less than the sum Atletico paid for the former Benfica star.