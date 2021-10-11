  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Atletico Madrid Could Loan Out Joao Felix to Liverpool

Atletico Madrid Could Loan Out Joao Felix to Liverpool

Published October 11th, 2021 - 09:32 GMT
Joao Felix (Photo: AFP)
Joao Felix (Photo: AFP)

Atletico Madrid are considering loaning out their star forward Joao Felix, with Liverpool named as a potential destination, according to Fichajes.

The Portugal international signed a seven-year contract with the Spanish club in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €126 million.

However, the 21-year-old failed to live up to expectations and has started just one La Liga game this season.

The Reds would only be interested in a loan if there is an option to buy the young star.

Liverpool will be hoping to pay significantly less than the sum Atletico paid for the former Benfica star.

Felix linked with a potential loan move to Liverpool (Photo: AFP)
Felix linked with a potential loan move to Liverpool (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Joao FelixAtletico MadridLiverpool FC

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...