Atletico Reject Manchester United's €130m Offer for Joao Felix

Manchester United have seemingly turned their attention to Joao Felix in their hunt for a new striker. According to AS, the Spanish side have turned down an eye-watering bid of €130m for the Portuguese youngster.

Los Rojiblancos have made it clear that Felix is not for sale this summer and his €350m release clause means they are under no threat of losing him.

Manchester United weighing up Pulisic loan deal

United are considering a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic - according to The Athletic.

The Blues are open to sanctioning a temporary exit for the USMNT winger, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Juventus & Atletico Madrid.

Pulisic is understood to prefer a loan to United, who would be able to offer him the freedom to play in a number of different positions.