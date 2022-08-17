  1. Home
  3. Atletico Reject Manchester United's €130m Offer for Joao Felix

Published August 17th, 2022 - 06:16 GMT
Atletico Madrid's Portuguese forward Joao Felix (C) vies with Getafe's Spanish midfielder Carles Alena (L) during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Alfonso Perez Coliseum stadium in Getafe on August 15, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
Atletico Madrid's Portuguese forward Joao Felix (C) vies with Getafe's Spanish midfielder Carles Alena (L) during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Alfonso Perez Coliseum stadium in Getafe on August 15, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Manchester United have seemingly turned their attention to Joao Felix in their hunt for a new striker. According to AS, the Spanish side have turned down an eye-watering bid of €130m for the Portuguese youngster.

Los Rojiblancos have made it clear that Felix is not for sale this summer and his €350m release clause means they are under no threat of losing him.

Manchester United weighing up Pulisic loan deal

United are considering a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic - according to The Athletic.

The Blues are open to sanctioning a temporary exit for the USMNT winger, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Juventus & Atletico Madrid.

Pulisic is understood to prefer a loan to United, who would be able to offer him the freedom to play in a number of different positions.

