Attiyah Chosen for Monaco World Sports Legends Award

Qatar’s sports icon Nasser Saleh al Attiyah’s impressive list of achievements in motorsport and shooting has found recognition from the international community.

The three-time Paris-Dakar winner, 15-time Middle-East Rally champion and Olympic bronze medalist in skeet will be one of the recipients of the 2019 Monaco World Sports Legends Award (WSLA).

The annual awards, also known as the Oscars of Sport, seeks to promote sport’s ethical and moral values. It is presented to champions, both active and retired, who have gained distinction not only for their sporting exploits but also for their ability to inspire future generations. The awards night will be held on December 7 at the Hotel Fairmont in Monte Carlo.

Among the others who have been chosen for this year’s awards are USA’s Mario Andretti (former F1 champion, Indycar and Nascar champion), Italy’s Loris Capirossi (three-time MotoGP world champion) and Mexico’s Ana Guevara (former 400M world champion and Olympic medalist).