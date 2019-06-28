Attiyah to Lead Qatar’s Shooting Team at World Championships

A nine-shooter Qatar team, led by Olympian bronze medallist Nasser bin Saleh al Attiyah, left for Italy to prepare for the upcoming World Championships for Shotgun.

The world championships is scheduled at Lonato Del Garda from June 30 to July 11 with around 500 shooters from 83 nations expected to go with all guns blazing for the glory.

Besides Nasser bin Saleh al Attiyah, other members in the Skeet are Abdulaziz al Attiyah, Masoud Saleh Hamad, Rashid Saleh Hamad and Reem al Sharshani. The trap team consists of Mohammed al Rumaihi, Mohammed Khejaim and Saeed Abusharib and Rashid al Athba.

Besides Qatar in the Arab world, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Egypt are some of the countries who will be contesting in the Italian championships.

Ibrahim al Mohannadi has been made the head of the Qatar team. He said the decision by the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association (QSAA) to hold a brief training camp in Italy before the World Championship is aimed at giving the national team a chance to acclimatize there and get ready early for the championships. “This event is very important for our shooters in terms of being ready for the two qualifying events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The association, headed by Ali Mohammed al Kuwari, is trying its best to secure maximum possible quota berths for the Olympic Games.

“The shooters are going to the world championships after a great deal of hard work at Losail. I am sure they will do their best and get confident enough before performing to gain quota seats for the Tokyo Olympics. The next two qualifying events are in Finland and the Asian championships in Doha later this year,” he added.