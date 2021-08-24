Aubameyang Edging Closer to Arsenal Exit

Arsenal are preparing to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this transfer window, says The Irish Independent.

The 32-year-old striker has two years remaining in his current deal and earns around £250k a week.

The Gabonese star missed Arsenal's loss to Brentford after testing positive for coronavirus and was not fit for the second match against Chelsea last Sunday.

The club is hoping to sell the player who suffered a dip in form last season to raise money for further transfers.

The Gunners signed Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares for a combined cost of around £125 million.